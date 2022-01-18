Dr. Angelo Reppucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reppucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelo Reppucci, MD
Overview of Dr. Angelo Reppucci, MD
Dr. Angelo Reppucci, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Reppucci works at
Dr. Reppucci's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology & Facial Plastics at Great Neck600 Northern Blvd Ste 100, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-3223Monday8:45am - 4:00pmTuesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:45am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reppucci?
My husband saw him last week for the first time. It was a totally positive visit from start to finish. The staff was friendly and professional. Dr. Reppucci was friendly, knowledgeable, explained everything, answered our questions, and was honest with us; no attitude like so many doctors. I would definitely recommend him to anyone with issues concerning the nose.
About Dr. Angelo Reppucci, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1982697223
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reppucci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reppucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reppucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reppucci works at
Dr. Reppucci has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reppucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Reppucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reppucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reppucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reppucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.