Overview of Dr. Angelo Tanna, MD

Dr. Angelo Tanna, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tanna works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.