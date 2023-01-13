Dr. Angelos Koutsonikolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koutsonikolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelos Koutsonikolis, MD
Dr. Angelos Koutsonikolis, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Angelos Koutsonikolis MD PA10075 S Jog Rd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 733-3546
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
If you are looking for the rare Superior Southern Florida Medical Team headed up by a knowledgeable, competent, and always working in his patient's best medical and financial interest to treat your allergies at the lowest potential # of appointments and cost to do so, you have found the right place. Dr. K is a great listener and works with you to best serve you. He takes the time to learn about how you like to be treated, explains why he is treating you in a specific way, and while an extremely high quality allergist, he's also a very good guy. Don't waste your time with other practices that are going to take you for a ride. "Don't let anyone stand in your way; see Dr. K!"
- Allergy & Immunology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Dr. Koutsonikolis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koutsonikolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koutsonikolis has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koutsonikolis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koutsonikolis speaks Greek.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Koutsonikolis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koutsonikolis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koutsonikolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koutsonikolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.