Dr. Angie Larsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angie Larsen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 330, Smyrna, TN 37167 Directions (615) 331-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Larsen is the best. I've never felt more comfortable with a doctor. She helped me through my breast cancer diagnosis with no questions asked. She informed and kept me up to date the whole time. I truly think she's the best.
About Dr. Angie Larsen, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1821284654
Education & Certifications
- Breast Surgery Fellowship
- East Tennessee State University
- University of Mississippi
- University of Wyoming
