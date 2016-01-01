Dr. Staller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angie Staller, MD
Overview of Dr. Angie Staller, MD
Dr. Angie Staller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Staller works at
Dr. Staller's Office Locations
Webster250 Blossom St Ste 220, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-0202
Houston11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 520, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 481-2804
Memorial Hermann Medical Group Pearland Multi-specialty10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 390, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 332-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angie Staller, MD
- Urology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1790195907
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staller has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.