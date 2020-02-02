Dr. Angie Wen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angie Wen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angie Wen, MD
Dr. Angie Wen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Wen's Office Locations
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4500
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary Faculty Practice9020 5th Ave # 33, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 333-5120
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary200 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 957-6933
Tribeca Retina Specialist PC77 WORTH ST, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 966-3901Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Angie Wen was wonderful. She was very friendly, explained everything, and you can tell she really cared about her patients. However, I will NEVER come back to Dr. Wen because of her intern. Dr. Wen's intern has no people skills and left me in TEARS after my appointment. I visited Dr. Wen for a routine check up; I see a cornea specialist every 6 months. Her intern comes in and says, "I assume you're here for a surgery consultation given your OPAQUE eye." I have never met a ruder person!!! I am never coming back just because of his attitude.
About Dr. Angie Wen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1114048642
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Ny Presbyterian Hospital
- Kresge Eye Institute Wayne State University
- Summa Health Systems Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wen has seen patients for Pterygium and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wen speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.