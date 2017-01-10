See All Otolaryngologists in Columbus, GA
Dr. Angus Phelts III, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Angus Phelts III, MD

Dr. Angus Phelts III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.

Dr. Phelts III works at St. Francis Interventional Pain Mgmt. in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phelts III' Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Francis Interventional Pain Mgmt.
    2300 Manchester Expy Ste A005, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 324-7753

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Ear Ache

  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Cough
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
  • View other providers who treat Headache
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jan 10, 2017
    I found Dr Phelts to be both pleasant and professional.
    Cedartown, GA — Jan 10, 2017
    Dr. Phelts III' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Phelts III

    About Dr. Angus Phelts III, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    43 years of experience
    English
    1073582789
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Medical College of Georgia
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angus Phelts III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelts III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phelts III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phelts III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phelts III works at St. Francis Interventional Pain Mgmt. in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Phelts III’s profile.

    Dr. Phelts III has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phelts III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelts III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelts III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phelts III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phelts III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

