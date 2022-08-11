Overview of Dr. Ahn-Hong Tran, MD

Dr. Ahn-Hong Tran, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Tran works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.