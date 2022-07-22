Dr. Anh Khieu, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khieu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anh Khieu, DMD
Overview
Dr. Anh Khieu, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tyrone, GA.
Dr. Khieu works at
Locations
Tyrone Family Dentistry1522 Highway 74 N, Tyrone, GA 30290 Directions (678) 785-2152Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was in dire need of an honest, knowledgeable, & Professional Dentist & came across Tyrone Family Dentistry, Dr. Khieu & her Team are simply awesome ! They work as a Team to meet each & every patient’s needs from Nancy your first point of contact, then Rita, then Dr. Khieu & several other outstanding Team Members. I highly recommend Tyrone Family Dentistry if you are in need of a Dentist, most of all they are very gentle & on each visit they make sure you are comfortable.
About Dr. Anh Khieu, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, French and Vietnamese
- Female
- 1457466765
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khieu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khieu accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khieu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khieu works at
Dr. Khieu speaks French and Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khieu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khieu.
