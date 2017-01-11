See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Anh Le, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.8 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Anh Le, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Le works at BRIDGE TO WELLNESS in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bridge To Wellness
    3848 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 102, Metairie, LA 70002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 888-8745

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

Treatment frequency



Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Jan 11, 2017
For me she's the best there is. Been seeing her since she started and no other dr has compared. She may not be everyone's cup of tea but I think she's really great!
MonicaG. in New Orleans, LA — Jan 11, 2017
About Dr. Anh Le, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
English, Vietnamese
  • English, Vietnamese
Languages Spoken
1356482152
  • 1356482152
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Medical Education
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anh Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

