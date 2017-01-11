Dr. Anh Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anh Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Anh Le, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Le works at
Locations
Bridge To Wellness3848 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 102, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 888-8745
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
For me she's the best there is. Been seeing her since she started and no other dr has compared. She may not be everyone's cup of tea but I think she's really great!
About Dr. Anh Le, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Vietnamese
- 1356482152
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
