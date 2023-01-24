Dr. Anh Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anh Le, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anh Le, MD
Dr. Anh Le, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Dr. Le works at
Dr. Le's Office Locations
Alpine Orthopaedics Medical Group Inc2488 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 948-3333Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
We met with Dr. Lee October 2022. He recommended that I have my L3-4 and L2-3 fused and a Laminectomy. Dr. Lee entered the room well prepared and confident. He told us I would not be walking in less than two years and that's why he is recommending the surgery. He told us it is very clear what needs to be done and that he already had a plan. He then showed us how he was going to carry it out on the MRI and the x-ray. November 2022, we checked into St. Joseph Hospital in Stockton. Dr. Lee carried out his plan. St. Joseph's Hospital was very good, and Dr. Lee checked in on me every day that I was there. As of January 23, 2023 all is going very well. The pain is gone. I am standing straight and walking well. It's been 10 weeks and I have recovered about 80% of my strength and balance. And no longer feel like there's 100 pounds on my back.
About Dr. Anh Le, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- St Johns Spine Institute
- University CA
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Italian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.