Overview of Dr. Anh Le, MD

Dr. Anh Le, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Le works at Alpine Ortho Medical Group in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.