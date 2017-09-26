Overview of Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD

Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen-Huynh works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.