Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen-Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen-Huynh works at
Dr. Nguyen-Huynh's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 293-6358Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen-Huynh?
Dr. Anh is an excellent surgeon. Unlike my previous doctors he was willing to treat the underlying problem rather than squeeze a pharmacy of antibiotics into me. I had a surgery on my ear to repair one of the bones in the middle ear as well as the eardrum. Even though low risk surgery I considered it risky because doctor was operating on my only hearing ear. Now 1.5 weeks post op I hear better than ever before. The quality of my life was changed drastically. Dr. Anh is amazing. Thank you :)
About Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1235144742
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- Mass Eye and Ear Infr
- Beth Israel Mc
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen-Huynh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen-Huynh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen-Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen-Huynh works at
Dr. Nguyen-Huynh has seen patients for Vertigo and Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen-Huynh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen-Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen-Huynh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen-Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen-Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.