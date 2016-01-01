Dr. Anh Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anh Tran, MD
Overview
Dr. Anh Tran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
-
1
Tran. Family Medical Clinic Inc.1714 N Bush St, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Directions (714) 541-8883
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
About Dr. Anh Tran, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417044785
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.