Overview of Dr. Anh-Tuan Truong, MD

Dr. Anh-Tuan Truong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Truong works at Chicago Breast & Body Aesthetics in Chicago, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

