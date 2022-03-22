Dr. Anh-Tuan Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anh-Tuan Truong, MD
Overview of Dr. Anh-Tuan Truong, MD
Dr. Anh-Tuan Truong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Truong works at
Dr. Truong's Office Locations
-
1
Chicago Breast & Body Aesthetics310 W Superior St Ste 200 Fl 2, Chicago, IL 60654 Directions (312) 846-1529Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Chicago Breast & Body Aesthetics310 W Superior 2 Fl St Ste 200, Chicago, IL 60654 Directions (312) 846-1529
-
3
Chicago Breast & Body Aesthetics1 E Erie St Ste 242, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 846-1529
-
4
Cosmetic Surgery Center of Chicago815 Howard St, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (847) 563-8029Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Commercial Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Truong?
dr t was great im very pleased with my results
About Dr. Anh-Tuan Truong, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Polish, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1467448563
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Cosmetic Surgery
- University of Illinois in Chicago
- University Of Illinois Chicago's Metropolitan Group Hospitals
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Notre-Dame
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truong works at
Dr. Truong speaks Polish, Spanish and Vietnamese.
145 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.