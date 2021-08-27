Overview of Dr. Anh Vu, MD

Dr. Anh Vu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.