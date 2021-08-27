Dr. Anh Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anh Vu, MD
Overview of Dr. Anh Vu, MD
Dr. Anh Vu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu's Office Locations
- 1 301 Health Park Blvd Ste 109, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 245-1320
-
2
Flagler Hospital Inc.400 Health Park Blvd, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 245-1320
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vu?
Dr. Vu and his team are fantastic. I had a 5 star experience from the beginning, Dr. Vu & his team continue to impress me with their knowledge, professionalism and their ability to make you feel so comfortable throughout the process even if you're a person with high anxiety. I have never felt so relaxed with another doctor before! Dr. Vu really takes his time to talk with you, and listens to your concerns. I trusted him immediately and will be referring all of my friends and family to his practice. He truly is an artist in his field and his staff are just wonderful! Thank you so much!
About Dr. Anh Vu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1851412043
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vu speaks Vietnamese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.