Dr. Anhtuan Nguyen, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anhtuan Nguyen, MD

Dr. Anhtuan Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pittsburgh Med Center/Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh

Dr. Nguyen works at Eye Associates - San Antonio in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX and Kerrville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

  1
    San Antonio Main Office
    5430 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 340-1212
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2
    Boerne Office
    113 Falls Ct Ste 100, Boerne, TX 78006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 248-1222
  3
    Kerrville Office
    1446 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville, TX 78028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 792-4466
  4
    Alamo Ranch Office
    11345 Alamo Ranch Pkwy Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 617-7396

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Stye
Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 24, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Nguyen’s for about three years. He first treated me for blurred vision in one eye, which involved use of a laser to remove scar tissue. The laser treatment did not hurt, and the blurred vision was soon gone. Dr. Nguyen’s examinations are thorough. He explains your conditions and treatment in a way that is easy to understand. If you need to see an ophthalmologist, you should go to Dr. Nguyen.
    Hill Country Lady — Jun 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Anhtuan Nguyen, MD
    About Dr. Anhtuan Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821403510
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh Med Center/Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas-San Antonio Health Science Center
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Texas Austin
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anhtuan Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

