Offers telehealth
Dr. Anhtuan Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pittsburgh Med Center/Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh
San Antonio Main Office5430 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 340-1212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Boerne Office113 Falls Ct Ste 100, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 248-1222
Kerrville Office1446 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 792-4466
Alamo Ranch Office11345 Alamo Ranch Pkwy Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78253 Directions (210) 617-7396
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been a patient of Dr. Nguyen’s for about three years. He first treated me for blurred vision in one eye, which involved use of a laser to remove scar tissue. The laser treatment did not hurt, and the blurred vision was soon gone. Dr. Nguyen’s examinations are thorough. He explains your conditions and treatment in a way that is easy to understand. If you need to see an ophthalmologist, you should go to Dr. Nguyen.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1821403510
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center/Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh
- University Of Texas-San Antonio Health Science Center
- University Of Texas Austin
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
