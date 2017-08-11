See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. Anhtuan Tran, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anhtuan Tran, MD

Dr. Anhtuan Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital.

Dr. Tran works at St Paul Medical Clinic in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Paul Medical Clinic
    15216 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mission Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 1
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 1

Treatment frequency



Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tran to family and friends

    Dr. Tran's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tran

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Anhtuan Tran, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1518961846
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Maricopa Med Center
    Medical Education
    • St Georges U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anhtuan Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran works at St Paul Medical Clinic in Van Nuys, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tran’s profile.

    Dr. Tran speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

