Dr. Ani Berberyan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ani Berberyan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA.
Dr. Berberyan works at
Locations
Inland Cardiology Heart Failure Clinic1382 E Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 949-4705
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with Dr. Berberyan. The wait time for my first scheduled visit was not long and Dr. Berberyan was very friendly and talkative - listened to what my concerns and needs were. Staff is super nice (I've called back several times for referral follow up) and they've quick & responsive.
About Dr. Ani Berberyan, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Armenian
- 1700230224
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berberyan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berberyan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berberyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berberyan works at
Dr. Berberyan speaks Armenian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Berberyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berberyan.
