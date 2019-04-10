See All Oncologists in Burien, WA
Dr. Ani Fleisig, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ani Fleisig, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Burien, WA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Fleisig works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Franciscan Surgical Associates - Burien
    16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166
    Franciscan Surgical Associates - Burien
    16122 8th Ave SW Ste E5, Burien, WA 98166

Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Breast Cancer
Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Breast Cancer

Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Abscess
Lipomas
Lobular Carconima
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pelvic Abscess
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
Abdominal Hernia
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adrenalectomy
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor
Appendectomy, Open
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Breast Disorders
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Biopsy of Breast
Bowel Strangulation
Breast Lump
Breast Reconstruction
Carcinoma in Situ
Chordoma
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Duodenal Polypectomy
Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Humerus
Excision of Radius or Ulna
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Fecal Impaction Removal
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Diseases
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Large Bowel Obstruction
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphangioma
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Meckel's Diverticulum
Melanoma
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy
Partial Lung Collapse
Peritoneal Cancer
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Prostate Cancer
Puncture Aspiration
Rectovaginal Fistula
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoma
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sphincterotomy
Spontaneous Pneumothorax
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 10, 2019
    An amazing surgeon, and exceptionally caring person! Extremely grateful for the level of care I received! Mastectomy scars healed nicely! I also appreciate being listened to and that my views and beliefs were respected (which unfortunately is very hard to come by today).
    Tanya — Apr 10, 2019
    About Dr. Ani Fleisig, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1689783524
    Education & Certifications

    • John Wayne Cancer Institute|University Of Washington
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ani Fleisig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleisig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fleisig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fleisig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fleisig works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Burien, WA. View the full address on Dr. Fleisig’s profile.

    Dr. Fleisig has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleisig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleisig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleisig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleisig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleisig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

