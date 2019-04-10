Dr. Ani Fleisig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleisig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ani Fleisig, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ani Fleisig, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Burien, WA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Franciscan Surgical Associates - Burien16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Franciscan Surgical Associates - Burien16122 8th Ave SW Ste E5, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
An amazing surgeon, and exceptionally caring person! Extremely grateful for the level of care I received! Mastectomy scars healed nicely! I also appreciate being listened to and that my views and beliefs were respected (which unfortunately is very hard to come by today).
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1689783524
- John Wayne Cancer Institute|University Of Washington
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- St. Anne Hospital
Dr. Fleisig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleisig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fleisig using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fleisig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleisig has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Ileus and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleisig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleisig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleisig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleisig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleisig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.