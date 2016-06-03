Dr. Benitez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ania Benitez, MD
Overview
Dr. Ania Benitez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana.
Locations
Benitez Ania MD PA3750 W 16th Ave Ste 110, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 541-2030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Es una excelente Dra. Muy professional y educada. Explica muy bien lo que esta pasando con uno.. Elpersonalque trabaja con ella muy solicito y educado.
About Dr. Ania Benitez, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1285682302
Education & Certifications
- Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana
Frequently Asked Questions
