Overview of Dr. Ania Janicka, DO

Dr. Ania Janicka, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Janicka works at Diabetes Care Center in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.