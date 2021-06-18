Overview of Dr. Anna Pollack, MD

Dr. Anna Pollack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Pollack works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.