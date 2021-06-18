Dr. Anna Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Pollack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anna Pollack, MD
Dr. Anna Pollack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Pollack's Office Locations
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 550, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pollick and her team Removed a caverous a angioma from my daughters brainWhole team was just fantastic seizures are almost totally gone after Dr. Godwin perform surgery on her do not go anywhere else she’s the best highly skilled surgeon would recommend her to anybody we’re blessed to have her In Dayton Ohio
About Dr. Anna Pollack, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1104917137
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pollack using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollack has seen patients for Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.