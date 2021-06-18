See All Neurosurgeons in Dayton, OH
Dr. Anna Pollack, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anna Pollack, MD

Dr. Anna Pollack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Pollack works at Clinical Neuroscience Institute in Dayton, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pollack's Office Locations

    Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital
    30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus
    2300 Miami Valley Dr Ste 550, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upper Valley Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Meningiomas
Brain Cancer
Skin Screenings
Meningiomas
Brain Cancer
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 18, 2021
    Dr. Pollick and her team Removed a caverous a angioma from my daughters brainWhole team was just fantastic seizures are almost totally gone after Dr. Godwin perform surgery on her do not go anywhere else she’s the best highly skilled surgeon would recommend her to anybody we’re blessed to have her In Dayton Ohio
    — Jun 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anna Pollack, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104917137
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago Division Of The Biological Sciences The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pollack has seen patients for Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

