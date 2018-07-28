Dr. Anibal Avila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anibal Avila, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anibal Avila, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Anibal Avila MD5201 S Western Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 634-4934
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr and staff are very accommodating to your specific needs and situations.
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- DOMINICAN WORLD UNIVERSITY (UMD) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
