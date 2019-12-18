Dr. Anibal Castro, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anibal Castro, DMD
Overview
Dr. Anibal Castro, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Belleview, FL.
Dr. Castro works at
Locations
-
1
Christie Dental Belleview5927 SE Babb Rd, Belleview, FL 34420 Directions (352) 520-2813
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dental Select
- DentaQuest
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- One Call Care Management
- Principal Financial Group
- Solstice
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castro?
So happy that I researched reviews and found this dentist. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Anibal Castro, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1316077670
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Castro using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Castro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castro works at
196 patients have reviewed Dr. Castro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.