Overview

Dr. Anibal Loza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Loza works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.