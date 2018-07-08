Overview of Dr. Anibal Puente, MD

Dr. Anibal Puente, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Puente works at B. & K Medical Associates LLC in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.