Dr. Anibal Ribeiro, MD

Hematology
4.0 (4)
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anibal Ribeiro, MD

Dr. Anibal Ribeiro, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bayley Seton Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Ribeiro works at Anibal E Ribeiro MD in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ribeiro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anibal E Ribeiro MD
    1114 FOREST AVE, Staten Island, NY 10310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 720-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayley Seton Hospital
  • Richmond University Medical Center
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymphoma Evaluation
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 15, 2022
    Excellent Doctor,he refers you only to the Best Doctors,BECAUSE You Are His Patient,AND HE Has Pride In His Name,I've Moved from SI,Ive HAD him as my Primary Doctor for 12yrs,Dr.Ribeiro is Excellent
    Melindaj — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Anibal Ribeiro, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558349373
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ribeiro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ribeiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ribeiro works at Anibal E Ribeiro MD in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ribeiro’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ribeiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ribeiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ribeiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ribeiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

