Overview of Dr. Anika Ackerman, MD

Dr. Anika Ackerman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Ackerman works at Atlantic Health System in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.