Overview of Dr. Anika Alarakhia, MD

Dr. Anika Alarakhia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alarakhia works at Anika Alar MD in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.