Dr. Anika Denali Luengo, MD
Overview of Dr. Anika Denali Luengo, MD
Dr. Anika Denali Luengo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland and Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Denali Luengo works at
Dr. Denali Luengo's Office Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology East5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 362, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 239-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Incredible! Knowledgeable, compassionate, realistic and a true Doctor in every sense
About Dr. Anika Denali Luengo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1871774281
Education & Certifications
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- University of Washington
