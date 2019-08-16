See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Anika Denali Luengo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anika Denali Luengo, MD

Dr. Anika Denali Luengo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland and Providence Portland Medical Center.

Dr. Denali Luengo works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Denali Luengo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrics & Gynecology East
    5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 362, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 239-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Portland
  • Providence Portland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Preeclampsia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Preeclampsia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 16, 2019
    Incredible! Knowledgeable, compassionate, realistic and a true Doctor in every sense
    — Aug 16, 2019
    About Dr. Anika Denali Luengo, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871774281
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Oregon Health Sciences University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anika Denali Luengo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denali Luengo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denali Luengo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Denali Luengo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Denali Luengo works at The Oregon Clinic in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Denali Luengo’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Denali Luengo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denali Luengo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denali Luengo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denali Luengo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

