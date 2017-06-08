Overview of Dr. Anika Michael, MD

Dr. Anika Michael, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Michael works at Advantage Care Physicians in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium Surgery and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.