Dr. Anikar Chhabra, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.0 (19)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anikar Chhabra, MD

Dr. Anikar Chhabra, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Chhabra works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chhabra's Office Locations

    Scottsdale - Other
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 391-2115

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal and Postural Screening
Joint Fluid Test
McMurray's Test
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anikar Chhabra, MD

    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1659364990
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    • University of Virginia
    • University of Virginia
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anikar Chhabra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhabra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chhabra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chhabra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chhabra works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Chhabra’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chhabra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhabra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhabra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhabra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

