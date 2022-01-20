Overview

Dr. Anil Agarwal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEERUT UNIVERSITY / L.L.R.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Agarwal works at Anil Agarwal MD in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Passaic, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.