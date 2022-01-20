Dr. Anil Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Agarwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Anil Agarwal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEERUT UNIVERSITY / L.L.R.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Anil Agarwal MD905 Allwood Rd Ste 101, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 546-4242
-
2
Saint Mary's Passaic LLC350 Boulevard, Passaic, NJ 07055 Directions (973) 365-4255
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Agarwal put me at ease for a colonoscopy. We had a great conversation about what prompted me to come in, and afterwards he went through his findings with me answering any questions I had. His professionalism put me at ease, and I appreciated his time at this very busy practice.
About Dr. Anil Agarwal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- MEERUT UNIVERSITY / L.L.R.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agarwal speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.