Dr. Balani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anil Balani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Balani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pennington, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Balani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Capital Health Center for Digestive Health2 Capital Way Ste 380, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (609) 537-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balani?
my first Gi doc and was very patient and understanding , also very knowledgeable
About Dr. Anil Balani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1972779098
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balani works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Balani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.