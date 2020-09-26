Dr. Anil Bangale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bangale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Bangale, MD
Overview of Dr. Anil Bangale, MD
Dr. Anil Bangale, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in River Oaks, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Bangale works at
Dr. Bangale's Office Locations
ABC Care LLC5201 River Oaks Blvd, River Oaks, TX 76114 Directions (817) 626-5424
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doc, he listens and understands a patient's needs and doesn't try usurp or changecmeds that work well for you. I'm a veteran and fought for people like Dr. Beagle. Proudly
About Dr. Anil Bangale, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1124071154
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bangale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bangale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bangale works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bangale. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bangale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bangale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bangale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.