Dr. Anil Bangale, MD

Sports Medicine
2.7 (9)
Map Pin Small River Oaks, TX
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anil Bangale, MD

Dr. Anil Bangale, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in River Oaks, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Bangale works at ABC Care LLC in River Oaks, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bangale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ABC Care LLC
    5201 River Oaks Blvd, River Oaks, TX 76114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 626-5424

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Anxiety
Insomnia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Sep 26, 2020
Great Doc, he listens and understands a patient's needs and doesn't try usurp or changecmeds that work well for you. I'm a veteran and fought for people like Dr. Beagle. Proudly
J Kevin Wilkinson — Sep 26, 2020
About Dr. Anil Bangale, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1124071154
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anil Bangale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bangale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bangale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bangale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bangale. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bangale.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bangale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bangale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

