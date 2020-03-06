Dr. Anil Bhandari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhandari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Bhandari, MD
Overview
Dr. Anil Bhandari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
1
Joseph M. Arcidi M.d. Inc.1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 703, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-0225
2
Pih Health Physicians7777 Milliken Ave Ste 330, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 883-5315
3
Los Angeles Cardiology Associates43723 20th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 674-4222
4
Roger D Duber DO Inc685 N 13th Ave Ste 9, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 949-3977Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend this Dr. I had a Radio Frequency Ablation (RFA) three years ago when I was 66 by Dr Bhandari. I wish I would have done it thirty years ago, but I didn’t know about it. Dr Bhandari is fantastic! His care and concern along with very complete explanation about the procedure was very comforting. It fixed the problem of my intermittent racing heart.
About Dr. Anil Bhandari, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
