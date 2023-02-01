See All Hematologists in Lewisville, TX
Dr. Anil Bhogaraju, MD

Hematology
5.0 (61)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anil Bhogaraju, MD

Dr. Anil Bhogaraju, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Indiana Univ Sch Of Med

Dr. Bhogaraju works at Michael H. Park in Lewisville, TX with other offices in Flower Mound, TX and Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bhogaraju's Office Locations

    Michael H. Park
    2790 Lake Vista Dr, Lewisville, TX 75067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 459-1300
    Flower Mound
    4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 537-4100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Carrollton
    4352 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 394-4368
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center
  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Purpura
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Anemia
Purpura
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Anemia

Purpura
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Anemia
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Hypercoagulable State
Leukocytosis
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Hemophilia
Lymphocytosis
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Neutropenia
Thalassemia
Thrombocytosis
von Willebrand Disease
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Dr. Bhogaraju has provided knowledgable, personal care for our family for the past six years. He is extremely attentive to his patients, and put us at ease, carefully answering our many questions.
    Susan T. — Feb 01, 2023
    About Dr. Anil Bhogaraju, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578508222
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana Univ Sch Of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Ill Coll Med
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anil Bhogaraju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhogaraju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhogaraju has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhogaraju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhogaraju has seen patients for Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhogaraju on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhogaraju. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhogaraju.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhogaraju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhogaraju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

