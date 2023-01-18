Dr. Anil Birdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Birdi, MD
Overview of Dr. Anil Birdi, MD
Dr. Anil Birdi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Birdi's Office Locations
1
SightMD NJ Toms River 20 Mule Road20 MULE RD, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 338-0155Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:15am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:15am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
2
SightMD NJ Englishtown74 Us Highway 9, Englishtown, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 972-1015
3
SightMD NJ Brick Cedarbridge Avenue909 Cedar Bridge Ave, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 447-6981
4
SightMD NJ Barnegat770 Lighthouse Dr, Barnegat, NJ 08005 Directions (609) 698-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
More a telephone interaction-BRICK office with Kim in surgery..very helpful, thorough and professional-BEST experience since first interaction (2020) in Toms River including 2 surgeries…will be making my follow up appointments in BRICK from now on….KUDOS TO KIM..TY??
About Dr. Anil Birdi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1598022873
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birdi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birdi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Birdi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birdi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.