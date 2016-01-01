Overview of Dr. Anil Chunduri, MD

Dr. Anil Chunduri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Chunduri works at Anil K Chunduri, MD in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.