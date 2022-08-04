Dr. Anil Daya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Daya, MD
Overview of Dr. Anil Daya, MD
Dr. Anil Daya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from University Of Natal and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Daya works at
Dr. Daya's Office Locations
-
1
Anil Dayamd32144 Agoura Rd Ste 206, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 222-0114
-
2
DayaMed, Inc1240 S Westlake Blvd Ste 137, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 371-4820
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daya?
I have been seeing Dr. Daya for 20+ years and have NEVER been disappointed. He is one of the most caring Dr.’s you will find. He is truly invested in your health and getting to the bottom of an issue. He spends the needed time with you and never makes you feel like just another patient. Thankful for all his care and dedication to his patients!
About Dr. Anil Daya, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1770542722
Education & Certifications
- DC General Hospital
- Georgetown U Med Svc
- University Of Natal
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daya accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daya works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Daya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.