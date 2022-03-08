See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Arlington, TX
Dr. Anil Desai, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anil Desai, MD

Dr. Anil Desai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with USMD Hospital at Arlington.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2601 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 804-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • USMD Hospital at Arlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dehydration
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dehydration
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dehydration
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Trichomoniasis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 08, 2022
Dr. Desai is the best! I was given a DVT anomaly that was scary, & confusing. He was very attentive, listened, & sympathetic to our concerns. The best part is he explained what was happening in non-Dr verbiage, & he made sure we understood. That is hard to come by. He also has a sense of humor which helped break tensions. Dr. Desai is brilliant, caring, & I would recommend him 110%.
Hollie — Mar 08, 2022
Photo: Dr. Anil Desai, MD
About Dr. Anil Desai, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508809757
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Desai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

