Overview of Dr. Anil Desai, MD

Dr. Anil Desai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln.



Dr. Desai works at Rockdale Newton Hematology Oncology in Covington, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.