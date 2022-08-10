Overview of Dr. Anil Duggal, MD

Dr. Anil Duggal, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from McMaster University / Faculty of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.



Dr. Duggal works at UK PEDIATRICS CARDIOLOGY-KYC in Lexington, KY with other offices in Pikeville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.