Dr. Anil Gokhale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anil Gokhale, MD
Dr. Anil Gokhale, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Athens, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Gokhale works at
Dr. Gokhale's Office Locations
OH Castrop Health Center75 Hospital Dr Ste 360, Athens, OH 45701 Directions (740) 566-4660
Aryeh Gorenstein MD Inc.3064 Columbus Lancaster Rd Nw, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 687-5445Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Hocking Valley Community Hospital
- Ohiohealth O'Bleness Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very great! I was seeing another ENT Dr. But wasn't caring. Office staff are very considerate. Dr. Gokhale is helping me with my sinuses and ears. Great, great job!!!
About Dr. Anil Gokhale, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Marathi
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
