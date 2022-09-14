Overview

Dr. Anil Gupta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Gupta works at Anil K. Gupta, MD, PLC in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.