Dr. Anil Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anil Gupta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Ar Psychiatric & Counseling Center LLC3312 N Oak Street Ext Bldg D, Valdosta, GA 31605 Directions (229) 244-2030
AR Psychiatric/Counseling Ctr, Tifton, GA2014 Pineview Ave, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 387-8878
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Gupta is the best psychiatrist in South Georgia. He is very proactive in treating patients. He offers TMS & Spravota treatment. He's helped me with my depression with a full range of treatments. He really cares for his patients as does his office staff.
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
