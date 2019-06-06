Overview of Dr. Anil Gupta, MD

Dr. Anil Gupta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at ProMedica Physicians Toledo Orthopedic and Spine Surgeons in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.