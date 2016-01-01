Overview of Dr. Anil Jain, MD

Dr. Anil Jain, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARUBA MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Johnson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jain works at KIDNEY & HYPERTENSION CONSULTANTS in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenwood, IN and Martinsville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hypokalemia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.