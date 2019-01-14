Dr. Anil Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Kapoor, MD
Overview of Dr. Anil Kapoor, MD
Dr. Anil Kapoor, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.
Dr. Kapoor's Office Locations
Shah Primary Care1680 State Route 23 Ste 160, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-8830
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m going to Dr. Kapoor for almost 20 years he’s very knowledgeable very compassionate and very understanding he takes time to explain things to you he has made my life easier and more easier to manage going to Dr. Copore for almost 20 years he is very knowledgeable very compassionate very understanding he takes time to explain things to you he has made my life easier and more easier to manage
About Dr. Anil Kapoor, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1437259751
Education & Certifications
- ALL-INDIA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / ANSARI NAGAR
Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapoor has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kapoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.
