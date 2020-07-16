See All Plastic Surgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Anil Kashyap, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (10)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anil Kashyap, MD

Dr. Anil Kashyap, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

Dr. Kashyap works at OU Physicians Plastic Surgery in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kashyap's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OU Physicians Plastic Surgery
    825 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-4864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Breast Cancer
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Breast Cancer

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 16, 2020
    Love him! He did an amazing job on my TT and breast lift!
    — Jul 16, 2020
    About Dr. Anil Kashyap, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, French, Hindi and Punjabi
    • 1649313206
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    • University of Maryland School Medicine
    • University of Toronto
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anil Kashyap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashyap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kashyap has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kashyap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kashyap works at OU Physicians Plastic Surgery in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Kashyap’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashyap. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashyap.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kashyap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kashyap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

